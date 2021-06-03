Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.08 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Fluor worth $18,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fluor by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $14,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

