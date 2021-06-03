Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after buying an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $86,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $46,805,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.