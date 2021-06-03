Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 29th total of 801,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist lifted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $4,189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,895,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,689 shares of company stock worth $14,563,487. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

