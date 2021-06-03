DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

