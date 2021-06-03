Ditto (DITTO) Price Hits $1.10 on Exchanges

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $5,583.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00072542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00286103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00188165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.57 or 0.01257709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,613.46 or 1.00531087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

