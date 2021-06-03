Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 14,889 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 224,493 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 832.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275,258 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVR opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

