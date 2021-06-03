dKargo (DKA) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $125.50 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00082700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.70 or 0.01009344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.09300326 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

