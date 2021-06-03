Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $231.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $226.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

DG opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $167,721,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

