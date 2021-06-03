Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

DCI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

