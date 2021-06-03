Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

DCI stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

