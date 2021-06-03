Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.