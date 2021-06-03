Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

