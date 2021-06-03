Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHM. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.