Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $262.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.57. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.