Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 178 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.96.

Broadcom stock opened at $473.73 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.08. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.