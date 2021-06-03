Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.