Douglas Bruggeman Sells 1,000 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $581.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in REX American Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.