Douglas Valenti Sells 2,083 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,488.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 33,144 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $606,535.20.

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 10,822 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $198,150.82.

On Friday, May 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 10,730 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $195,178.70.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 17,100 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $305,577.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,772 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $209,777.04.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $42,992.92.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $934,227.80.

On Friday, March 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65.

QNST traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 3,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,663. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $956.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.