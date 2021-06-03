DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOYU. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of DOYU opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,807,539 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $35,083,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,657 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

