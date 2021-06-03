Doyle Wealth Management Has $31.39 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,437.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,269.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

