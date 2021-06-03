Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.63.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.07 and a one year high of C$14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

