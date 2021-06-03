Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.07 and a 52 week high of C$14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.81.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.