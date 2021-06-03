Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.75 Million

Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce sales of $63.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.99 million and the highest is $64.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $252.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of DCT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. 341,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -358.91. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

