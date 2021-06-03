DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce sales of $2.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.60 million. DURECT posted sales of $25.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $11.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $15.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX remained flat at $$1.68 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 373,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,295. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $382.04 million, a PE ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.40.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

