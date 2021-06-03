EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,080 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Telos worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $42,853,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $17,731,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

TLS opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 837.50. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John Rober Camber Et Al Porter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,086,628 shares of company stock valued at $101,865,124. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

