EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.66 Million in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,603 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $284,128.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,128.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,087. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $650.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV).

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.