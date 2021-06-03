EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 32,285 Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

NASDAQ MORF opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 36,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $2,407,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 165,000 shares of company stock worth $10,034,650 and have sold 570,547 shares worth $31,024,657. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.