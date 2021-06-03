EAM Global Investors LLC Trims Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,255 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $6,439,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 740,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $5,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,357,638 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,305 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

