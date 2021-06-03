EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCB opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $557,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,519.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,874 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

