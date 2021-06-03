EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after purchasing an additional 282,548 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 701,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,059,000.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,721,100. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

