EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.48.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

