EAM Investors LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.