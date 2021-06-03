EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 210,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,043,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of AA stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -97.56 and a beta of 2.66. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

