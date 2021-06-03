Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.45

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.45 and last traded at $130.02, with a volume of 26709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

