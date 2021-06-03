Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE:EFT opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
