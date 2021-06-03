Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:EFT opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

