Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE ETJ opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
