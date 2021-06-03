Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSE EVG opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

