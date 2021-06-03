Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Ebro Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS EBRPY opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Ebro Foods has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebro Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebro Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.