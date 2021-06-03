EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $45.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

