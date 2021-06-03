EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 29th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on EH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

EH stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77. EHang has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.12 and a beta of 0.37.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

