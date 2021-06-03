Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.96 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $58.96 million and approximately $7,932.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.00494330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,726,874 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

