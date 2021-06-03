Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ESTC stock opened at $118.02 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.97.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

