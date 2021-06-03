Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97. Elastic has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

