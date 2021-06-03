Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.45.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $118.02 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

