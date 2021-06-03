Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.60)-$(0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.50). The company issued revenue guidance of $782-$788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.61 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.10) EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.90.
Shares of ESTC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.02. 1,826,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.97. Elastic has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
