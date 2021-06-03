Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.00. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

