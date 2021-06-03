Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 466.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.77. 29,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,068. The firm has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

