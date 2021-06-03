Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.28

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 40254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

