ENAV’s (EENNF) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:EENNF remained flat at $$4.55 during trading hours on Thursday. ENAV has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air navigation services in Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions segments. It offers air traffic control services, including air traffic handling, ATM platform, surveillance and navigation, and telecoms; airspace design; meteorology services, such as weather reports and forecasts; aeronautical information; flight inspection; engineering and maintenance; research and innovation; air traffic management training; and online services.

