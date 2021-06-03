Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$6.30

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective increased by analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDR. TD Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.20.

Shares of EDR stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 416,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$70,683. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,175.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,687.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

